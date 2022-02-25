Second homicide unfolding in Black Village.

NASSAU| We have another shooting incident this time in the community of Black Village. One of the twins who lives in that area was gunned down.

BP is confirming the shooting death of Reynado Thompson aka Nine. He was fatally shot after a vehicle with two occupants pulled up on him and opened fire.

He was shot multiple times while another man was shot in the groans and taken to hospital.

Also tonight wanted suspect Shaquille Burrows was gunned down on Baillou Hill Road south. He was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds about the body. Burrows was known to police.

We report yinner decide!