Security Guard shot on Sunday as he came upon robbers with guns…

NASSAU| Police are looking for the suspects behind a shooting at an establishment on Parkgate Road on Sunday night.

The security guard was making his normal rounds outside a business establishment when he was accosted by two males who shot him in both legs, leaving him to bleed out as they vanished in the cover of darkness.

The unarmed helpless security guard only has a low battery cellphone to call for help.

What happened to the $1.9 million Shotspotter device that never detected the gunfire? Ya think anyone will ever be honest about the millions spent on that device?

Anyway, Marvin Dames claims crime is down – we say crime reporting is down by more 54%! And if BP doesn’t tell ya what went down, yinner would never know!

We report yinner decide!