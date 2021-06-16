Serial Child Killer Goodman loses bid to overturn 55-year sentence for Marco Archer’s murder

Convicted child killer Kofhe Goodman aka Edwardo Ferguson taken to court on his second child murder in the Bahamas!

NASSAU| Convicted for a second time in the murder of kids in the Bahamas child killer Kofhe Goodman on Monday lost a bid to have his conviction and 55-year sentence overturned.

Goodman, otherwise known as Edwardo Ferguson, was convicted of the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer during a second trial on May 30, 2017.

On May 7, 2018, he was sentenced to 55 years’ imprisonment with credit for the seven years in prison.

Goodman had to seek permission to appeal out of time because he had missed the three-week filing deadline.

However, Justices of Appeal Sir Michael Barnett, Jon Isaacs and Roy Jones said that none of the grounds of appeal advanced by public defender Stanley Rolle had any merit.

Prosecutors had accused Goodman of kidnapping Archer and taking him to his home in Cable Beach with the intention of sexually abusing him.

Archer’s naked body was found near Goodman’s home and his clothing was found in a garage bin in front of the home. Archer’s remains were shrouded in a sheet with an identical pattern to one that was found on the bed in the home.

Rolle alleged that Wayne Munroe, QC, had improperly advised Goodman and had wrongly stipulated evidence. He also accused the prosecutor of misconduct and the trial judge of not ensuring that Goodman had a fair trial.

The court, however, dismissed each ground as devoid of merit and upheld the conviction and sentence.

Goodman heard the court’s decision via Zoom from the Remand Court. He raised his hand, and asked, “Could I say something?”

The appellate judges denied his request and advised him to speak to his lawyer.

Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin and Cordell Frazier appeared for the Crown.