Serious COVID19 outbreak on Abaco as Healthcare workers around the country walk off the job…

Health workers outside as nurses sick out at Sandilands today. Other administration support staff and EMT stood outside at PMH as well.

ABACO| As health systems melts down around the country Bahamas Press is learning there are massive COVID19 outbreaks across ABACO. We know there are a serious pockets of COVID cases in Green Turtle Cay, Hope Town and Grand Cay Abaco.

In Guana Cay a male died last night after suffering from COVID19 symptoms.

On Sunday BP reported how the entire RBDF base on Abaco was in quarantine following a massive spread of the virus there.

Meanwhile, healthcare workers across the country have walked off the job today again. THEY WANT RENWARD WELLS GONE and PM Minnis is mute amidst all this crisis.

We report yinner decide!