Photos this week of the protest and instability down in Haiti.

BP Breaking| Serious violence and protests have erupted on the south side of Haiti in the community of Les Cayes. The country has no President as the world looks on.

We understand Bahamian staff at the embassy in Haiti were still working remotely at home.

The world must take charge of Haiti and bring some stability to that Caribbean island nation. CARICOM must lead in this role.

