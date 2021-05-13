Seven more named on the PLP ticket as the party prepares for a early General Election…

PLP Candidates.

NASSAU| Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe was among seven Progressive Liberal Party candidates ratified during a brief, outdoor meeting on the grounds of the Sir Lynden Pindling Center on Wednesday.

Joining the PLP candidate for West Grand Bahama and Bimini are Patricia Deveaux, Bamboo Town; Curt G. Hollingsworth, Marco City; Leon Lundy, Mangrove Cay & South Andros; Ginger Moxey, Pineridge; James Rolle-Turner, East Grand Bahama and Kirk Russell, Central Grand Bahama.

“We revolutionized our candidate selection process and, in an open, transparent and transformative way, selected an eclectic, diverse and talented group of women and men who will be the future of our party and the future of your next government,” PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis told party supporters.

“We have been able to put together a mix of experience and youthful enthusiasm, a team of people who have no other motive but to serve our great party and play a role in the next government of our country.”

“The last four years of FNM government has been one of smoke and mirrors – say one thing and do another. Say one thing and do nothing,” noted Davis.

“The fraudulent OBAN saga, the whopping VAT increase, the response to Hurricane Dorian, the Post Office scandal, the Grand Lucayan Hotel sale, the purchase of the Grand Bahama Airport, the broken promises to our hard working public servants, the ballooning public debt and the growing deficit in our public finances.”

“And so whenever Minnis makes up his mind to ring the bell, I say to him and his cronies too soon is not soon enough.”