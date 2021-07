Sgt. 1916 Marcus Morley

NASSAU| Bahamas Press desk at the hospital has confirmed to us that a 4th public officer Sgt. 1916 Marcus Morley passed away shortly after 2pm today.

He was in critical condition at the Princess Margaret hospital. Sgt Morley was attached to the Computer Centre of the RBPF.

As we pray for his family we ask our Lord and Saviour Jesus to grant him peace everlasting.