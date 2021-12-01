Shell Saxons Superstars has lost cultural artist and businessman Victor “Ju ju” Johnson!

Victor Ju Ju Johnson

NASSAU| BAHAMAS Press is reporting with deep sadness the passing of another Junkanoo artist.

The Shell Saxons Superstars expresses heartfelt condolences to the Johnson Family and especially Ms Victoria on the passing of her dear father Victor “Ju Ju” Johnson.

He was a friend, brother, comrade and a stalwart in the Saxons, who joined the organisation in 1967 when the Lollipop Boys from Market and Cameron Streets participated in parades. Johnson was a member of that group and came over to the Saxons!

He lived in Mason’s Addition for a peroid during his teen years before moving on in life.

“Ju Ju”, as we all know was a phenomenal tailor and was a very successful businessman, who operated the famous Ju Ju”s Tailoring.

Trained in New York, He was exceptional in making eye-catching outfits for weddings and special events.

Most of all “Ju-Ju” became very popular in sewing creating incredible costumes for Junkanoo performers on parades for the past 25 years.

He also played the role as a parade marshal and was a extremely effective one.

Leader of the Saxons Mr Percy ‘Vola’ Francis wrote in tribute, “We have lost yet another creative and talented Saxon legend and Junkanoo Icon who will be greatly missed.

“To the Family, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of your bereavement. May GOD continue to bless, and keep you strong during this time of your loss. Be blessed in the LORD today!”