Shervin Colebrooke, 26, admitted to sexually assaulting a 6 year old boy!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A pervert who sexually assaulted a six year old boy after pulling him into bushes have been given 9 months in prison for his actions.

Shervin Colebrooke, 26, had to also pay restitution to the mother of the victim or face additional time behind the cell. The funds are for future counselling services for the child victim.

The matter was to begin in the courts before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on January 25th, but Colebrooke facing a three year sentence for his crime admitted guilty before the trial could begin.

Colebrooke should be placed on a sexual offenders register as he could be back on the streets before summer.

