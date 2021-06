Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Attorney General Carl Bethel, Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell, Minister of Immigration Elsworth Johnson and Director General of Tourism Joy Jibrulu were all front and center for the big event at Pompey Square but D’Aguilar was nowhere to be seen.

NASSAU| No one explained yet why Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar was a no-show at Adventure of the Seas ceremony on Saturday to launch home-porting in the Bahamas!

Remember We at Bahamas Press told you Minister will be removed as a candidate in the upcoming General Elections! They didn’t tell you…

D’Aguilar didn’t explain his absence in Parliament today. But we stand by our story and do not doubt our impeccable sources.

We report yinner decide!