Shooting in Montell Heights tonight has claimed the life another male… Homicide #6

NASSAU| More update to that Montell Heights homicide.

A group of males sitting on the wall were approached by two men, who opened fire on the group.

The men fled after the suspects (brandishing weapons) opened fire. The suspects chased one of the men down and continued to fire on him.

The body of the victim was near the entrance of the Social Services office in the community.

Six homicides have occurred in the country for the year. The incident comes in a period of dangerous bloodshed in the country where a murder has occurred every day since 2021 rolled in. Who is in the business of importing these dangerous war weapons?

