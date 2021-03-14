Off-Duty police officer shot and killed construction worker Nawal Mackey … WHAT REALLY caused this 27th homicide incident

file photo

Nawal Mackey, 28

NASSAU| And while Prime Minister Hubert Minnis was taking his sugar and water shot we can report police are on the scene of a shooting on Homestead Street. The victim is a male and his condition unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Meanwhile, police has showed no evidence of a beating on Cox Way where the 27th homicide unfolded between an off-duty officer and a construction worker. No evidence of a fight. What is dis? The 28-year-old construction worker, Nawal Mackey, is a dead man shot several times.

Police reported how an off-duty police officer shot and killed a man who reportedly struck him several times in his head and face with a baseball bat Friday night.

According to preliminary reports, the altercation took place in the parking lot of a plaza located at East Street south opposite Cox Way shortly before 10pm.

Police have not identified the victim; however, we understands his name is Nawal Mackey, a 28-year-old construction worker and father.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, police press liaison, confirmed today that the officer was off-duty at the time of the incident.

