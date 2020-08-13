Singer charged for threatening police with dangerous expletive language

Kenneth Williams

NASSAU| A singer who threatened to kill police officers and overthrow the Bahamas Government, Kenneth Williams, was hauled before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes last week Friday.

Kenneth Williams spent 48 hours in a hot cell before police dragged him in cuffs into court where the charges of causing public terror, violence, and obscene language were read.

Williams pleaded guilty to his foolish, idiotic rants and was scolded by CM Forbes, who fined the singer $450. If he fails to pay the fine, he will serve three months in prison. The video was posted on social media on August 5th and when BP examined the material, we replied, “Looka this JACKASS!

Boy, Williams, let me tell you something: da RBPF will not forget you! Our advice to you is simple… “JOIN DA CHURCH CHOIR!”

We report yinner decide!