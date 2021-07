Kirkland Bodie KB

NASSAU| K B somewhere down in the Caribbean has to be laughing at Minnis Peoples Time Government which blocked Bahamian song artists from the Independence 2021 event…A First!

Notice how KB who had plenty to say about Carnival under the PLP but gats not a damn word to say about the blocking of Bahamian artists at Independence an annual event.

We hope yinner remember dis when ya hear from KB again!

He ga talk after this post!