Sir Charles Carter

NASSAU| Sir Charles Carter for former Minister of Health and Foreign Affairs in the Pindling Government has died.

Sir Carter was a pioneer in the field of journalism and media, who operated Island FM. He was known for his popular show “These Are Bahamians” which featured much of the talents of the country.

Sir Carter was 78.

BP offers our deep condolences to his wife Lady Carter and Children and Grandchildren on his passing.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord…AMen!