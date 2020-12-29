Sir Franklyn Wilson’s nephew dies motorcycle crash in Clermont Florida last evening…

Orlando Albury Jr.

CLERMONT, FL| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Sir Franklyn Wilson’s nephew last evening in the community of Clermont Florida, a 25 minute drive out of the Orlando Orange County area.

The accident involving Orlando Albury Jr. occurred just after 8pm in the Disston Ave section of Clermont. It was a motorcycle crash along with an SUV.

Police blocked the road between East Desoto Street and East Osceola Street and diverted traffic around the area.

The 33-year-old lived and worked in the city for the local government there first in its water distribution utilities division, and just recently, he transferred into the city’s sanitary collections utility division. He joined the company in December 16th, 2019

Friends tell us Albury loved music and was fascinated about his culture representing the Bahamas and its culture to the world. He was the father of one daughter which he cherished.

“Albury will be a great lost to our department. He was a great worker friend and colleague. He will be missed,” a co-worker told BP.

Albury is the son of Orlando ‘BigO’ Albury Sr. We all are encouraged to pray for the family.

May he rest in peace.