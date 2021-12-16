Sissy Bahamian Bishop could face up to 10 years in jail for his sex crimes in the TCI!

Bishop Clarence Williams

Turks and Caicos | SEVENTY-four-year-old Bishop Clarence Williams has been charged with two counts of indecent assault on an adult male.

The national overseer of the Church of God of Prophecy in the TCI faced Magistrates Court on September 4 and was released on $20,000 bail.

The matter was transferred to the Supreme Court for a sufficiency hearing on November 4. Williams was represented by F Chambers attorney Mark Fulford.

Bishop Williams resides in Providenciales and features on the five days per week radio programme, “From God’s Word” had left his Church in New Providence and hid himself in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The church gave him shelter.

The Bishop is a Justice of the Peace and a Notary Public for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

He is married to the Reverend Barbara Williams, and has written several books on marriage and faith.

Police arrested the Bishop earlier this year and charged him with indecent assault on August 27.

In a public statement on September 6, Williams said he will not be entering a guilty plea.

“I have served God in the ministry as bishop for the Church of God of Prophecy for the god-fearing people of the TCI with values based upon sound Christian culture, principles and been tolerant of other religions and ethnicities for my whole life,” he wrote.

He stressed that he has an “innocent, clean reputation with no previous convictions”.

“Through my work I have affirmed the intention to maintain the highest standards of integrity to guide people in their daily living, commit to the democratic values of a just and humane society pursuing dignity, prosperity, equality, love, justice, peace and freedom for all and protect their posterity through sharing faith.

“It’s been my life’s mission and desires to inform and educate the congregation of the important issues of today.

“As an advocate of education I have worked with the edification of the community to find solutions to problems in the system as my purpose.”

He added: “I have forever strived to lead by example with a kind, compassionate and giving spirit”.

On Wednesday in a shocking unanimous verdict the popular Overseer of the Church of GOD of Prophesy Bishop was found guilty on two counts of indecent assault.



Justice Tanya Lobin-Jackson set sentencing to January 21st, 2022. The Bishop could face up to 10 years in prison for his crimes.

