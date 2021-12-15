Sissy” Bahamian Bishop heads to jail in TCI for fooling with da people dem churrin!

Clarence Williams

BP BREAKING| Pedophile Bahamian Bishop has been found guilty in a Court of law and now awaits sentencing in Provideniales after being charged on two counts of indecently sexually assaulting a young man.

Clarence Williams was found guilty by a seven member jury. His bail was extended until sentencing. Sources say many cases of the Bishop’s dangerous “sexcapades” in the Bahamas and TCI were swept under the dutty rug of justice. Protected by cohorts of his crimes right in the Bahamian capital city as he led tge church. His pedophile actions have now finally came to a stop.

Da Bishop gern ta jail! LOOKA DAT!!!! BIGTIME FORMER NATIONAL Overseer of the Church of God in the Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands has serious problems.

