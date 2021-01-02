Six Permanent Secretaries are set to retire this New Year!

Acting Cabinet Secretary Nicole Campbell

NASSAU| Some six Permanent Secretaries in the government are set to retire in the New Year.

BP can report a major change will take place in the top brass of government as many noted names at the helm of the public service will retire. Both Marco Rolle and Elise Delancy are just some of the professionals set to leave the service.

The Minnis Government will announce shortly the retirement of Cabinet Secretary Camille Johnson. She will be replaced by Acting Cabinet Secretary Nicole Campbell.

But, while many public officers are going home, BP is learning former Cabinet Secretary Anita Bernard has been hired at Government House as a consultant to the Governor General.

Anita Bernard, Former Secretary to the Cabinet.

Bernard has had a long career in the service and retired with former PM Hubert Ingraham. She is back on the job now, collecting her solid pension and a consultant cheque on the hill! Bernard is the one rabid FNM who waste no time dressing down in that “dingy/dutty” red uniform to attend FNM rallies. Her appointment is no surprise!

PS David Davis has cleaned up his act and is working as usual as a professional. Davis one time had a bad record of “bussin” and breaking-up public service vehicles. He has a steady had now we understand and is ready to give the public service his best before retiring.

Additionally BP is set to report how a senior consultant within the Minnis Government has been furnished with a house in Nassau, one in Grand Bahama and one in Abaco – all paid for by taxpayers.

