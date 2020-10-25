Small fire hits St. Agnes Anglican Church Our Lady’s Chapel

NASSAU| We are getting word of a small fire at St. AGNES CHURCH this morning.

The fire started inside the chapel of the church during the early morning hours. BPL power supply went off during the early morning mass and a decision to light the altar with candles to give the church light was decided.

Unfortunately one of the candles in Our Lady’s Chapel lit the lovely blue curtains. This caused a fire which was quickly extinguished before there was any further spread.

A beautiful painting of Our Lady and the Blessed Child has also been damaged.

We report yinner decide!