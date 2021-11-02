Small Offender in Prison Found Dead in his Cell with injuries…

Mikhail Miller, 29

NASSAU| The man who was discovered dead in his cell by injures, has been identified as 29 year old Mikhail Miller.

According to official reports announced in Parliament by National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, an inmate at the Department of Correctional Services was discovered unresponsive with “what appears to be signs of injuries” today,

He stated that the facility’s doctor has taken charge of the situation.

Why was he in prison? Apparently Mikhail was just re-sentenced on October 9th.

After pleading guilty to stealing a phone from his mother, he was sentenced to three months in prison and supposed to be free in January.

Mikhail Miller, 29, stole and sold his mother’s Alcatel cellphone and Samsung tablet.

Miller committed the crime shortly after being released from prison for stealing.

Despite his criminal record, Miller told Magistrate Shaka Serville that he needed assistance finding work, not another prison sentence.

When asked what skills he possessed, Miller, who has been in prison seven times, stated that he enjoys security work like being a security guard.

The magistrate told Miller that by re-offending so soon he clearly wasn’t interested in staying out of prison.

Well now being in prison has caused him, his life.

We report yinner decide!