Small Piper Aztec with Bahamian registration headed to Deadman’s Cay Long Island crash-landed at LPIA….

Nassau| A plane that was en route to Long Island was forced to crash-land on New Providence Thursday, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), which is investigating the incident.

The AAIA said it was notified at 12:55pm yesterday of a Piper Aztec with Bahamian registration C6-TJJ, that was experiencing issues with its nose and left landing gear and inbound to the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

The aircraft was originally en route to Deadman’s Cay, Long Island, with four people on board when it encountered the malfunction, the AAIA said.

“At 1:20 p.m., the pilot successfully executed a landing at LPIA with the use of only the right main landing gear,” the AAIA said.

“There were no reported injuries.”