So another resident in the capital killed themselves last evening…

NASSAU| A man was found hanging from a ceiling in a home in Johnson Terrace shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, police said.

Police said they were called to the residence and directed to the living room, where they found the body.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and pronounced the man dead.

His identity has not been confirmed.

The matter is being investigated as a suspected suicide.

There was a 38 percent increase in suicides in The Bahamas in 2020, with 11 incidents recorded as opposed to the eight in 2019.

Of that number, 10 of the victims were men and one was a woman.