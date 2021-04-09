So long BYE BYE! Shonel Ferguson rejected by FNMs just as BP reported months ago….

Shonel Ferguson, MP for Fox Hill (centre).

Dear Fox Hill Constituents,

I write to inform you that l will not be contesting the Fox Hill seat in the upcoming general elections.

I thank the Almighty God for the opportunity to serve the Fox Hill Constituency as its Member of Parliament. Few people are afforded such an opportunity. The people of the Fox Hill Constituency gave me the opportunity to speak for them and to work with them for the positive advancement of our communities, for this I am forever grateful.

To the pastors and spiritual leaders of the constituency who gave me spiritual strength and guidance thank you, the community leaders, Urban Renewal, the principals and staff of the constituency schools – all of whom realised that it takes a village, I say thank you.

To my office staff and the volunteers who were always willing, able and hard working I appreciate you and say thanks.

To my family and friends who were a tower of strength and support in all ways and in every way; you were the wind beneath my wings, I thank you and I love you all.

To my colleagues and members of the FNM, thank you for allowing me to represent my Fox Hill Constituency.

I pray that God will continue to bless the Fox Hill community, the entire Fox Hill Constituency and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Shonel Ferguson, MBE. MP