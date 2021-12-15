So the Political Parties always bring in the Carnival – BUT WHO GA TELL YINNER DAT?!

Statement from the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party

Showing The Customs Letter to FNM Chairman in 2018

For Immediate Release

15 December 2021

I am constantly amazed at the hypocrisy and double standards employed when it comes to judging the PLP and the FNM. The FNM can get away with murder but the establishment in this country will jump with forensic enthusiasm at every little nonsense with the PLP and make up lurid stories from a nothing burger

Yesterday The Tribune claimed this is a scandal with the carnival because of the customs letter to the PLP. Clearly that allegation is bull and only in the vivid imagination of their editors.

I attach the letter to the FNM of 2018

End