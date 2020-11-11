Social Media influencer Levan Bannister aka “ATTENTION-ATTENTION” found dead inside his Nassau Village home this evening…

Social media influencer Levan Bannister

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now confirmed social media influencer Levan Bannister has been found dead inside his bedroom this evening.

Concerned relatives noted that Bannister was not seen or heard from all day, as he was known for his bombastic, bold and brutal attacks on the Minnis Government in the countdown to the upcoming General Elections. The cause of death is still unknown at this time.

Just a few weeks ago Bannister met with Minister of National Security Marvin Dames on the ground in his community of Nassau Village making requests for his constituents.

BP have warned residents that the hardship and pressures now being inflicted on Bahamians will have a telling long-lasting impact on the livelihood of citizens. The lockdowns are worst than the coronavirus itself where thousands have not work or were not given the right to earn a living for the past eight months. The Bahamas is slipping below the line of survival. This is not going to end well!

The nation is a deep need of prayer. We are in trouble as truth appears to be absent in the nation!

BP offers our condolences to Mr. Bannister family on his passing! May he rest in peace.

