Some 23 patients tested positive for Covid19 at Sandilands…

Technicians at PMH walked off the job this afternoon.

NASSAU| the number of Covid patients climbed higher today as the nursing Union President confirmed that some 23 patients at Sandilands have tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

The development sparks tensions at the Rehabilitive Centre and renewed calls for better working conditions and protective equipment in the Covid19 pandemic.

And while this news was breaking this morning by afternoon technicians at the Princess Margaret Hospital have staged a walk-out in protest of insufficient protective gear.

This walk-out comes just days after both doctors and nurses walked out of Accident and Emergency after two nurses tested positive for coronavirus. The country is in a state of emergency and the “Da Lockdown” PM has lockdown the country for another two weeks.

