Some 40 workers go home in Exuma MP confirms…

STATEMENT: I was concerned to learn that Grand Isle Resort on Exuma terminated some 40 furloughed workers today.

I know that some of these workers were left in limbo for some time while advocating for severance pay.

All parties have suffered from the pandemic and this outcome is unfortunate for Exuma.

I have been in contact with management at the resort over the past several weeks.

I was told by management today that these workers will receive their full severance pay and benefits entitled to them by law.

It is hoped that more opportunities for employment throughout Exuma will come on stream as bookings pick up for the summer season.

As always, #TeamCooper and myself stand ready to assist as best we can in terms of support for our fellow Exumians.

We will not abandon them.