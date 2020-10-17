Some 42 Haitian Nationals deported out of the country…

FREEPORT| Department of Immigration utilizing Bahamasair’s repatriation flight CF BHR departed Lynden Pindling International Airport for Freeport at 11:11am this morning to begin a repatriation exercise.

Some (11) eleven Haitian nationals onboard that flight leaving New Providence were convicted following an elaborate human trafficking ring. Upon landing in Freeport officials had detained some 31 in total who were deported also awaiting transport Port Au Prince, Haiti.

The group were (16) sixteen adult females, (3) three girls

and (21) twenty-one adult males and (2) two boys. A total of 42 persons when the final count was done between New Providence and Freeport.

Freeport law enforcement officers are still looking for that co-conspirators involved in the elaborate human trafficking rings. Do you think they checked any of the major churches?

