SOME 51 HAITIAN NATIONALS LANDED ON ANDROS

ANDROS| On Monday, 28th December 2020, a group of forty-four (44) Haitian males, and seven (7) Haitian females were lawfully arrested and detained by officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and Bahamas Immigration Department after their vessel came aground at Mars Bay,

Andros.

Immigration officials have been dispatched to Andros for investigation and further processing of the migrants who are presently being held at the Government Complex, The Bluff. All migrants ave received medical attention from local Ministry of Health personnel, and are reported well.

The public is reminded that The Department of Immigration is committed to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.

We further wish to remind members of the public that it is a criminal offence punishable by law to harboUr illegal migrants in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

For further information, you may visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs or call our hotline

anonymously at 1-242-502-0574.