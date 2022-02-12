Some 79 illegal Haitian migrants attempted to enter the Bahamas…

INAGUA| Seventy-nine (79) suspected migrants were apprehended by Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship (HMBS) Leon Livingston Smith under the command of Senior Lieutenant James Cox, Saturday 12 February 2022.

While on routine patrol, HMBS L.L. Smith received information from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Cuban Border Patrol where they discovered the fifty-five (55) foot red Haitian sloop approximately 20.88 nautical miles off Cay Santo Domingo with six (6) children, fourteen (14) females and fifty-nine (59) males.

The migrants all appeared to be in good health. HMBS Leon Livingston will transport the migrants to Mathew Town, Inagua where they will be turned over to the relevant authorities for further processing.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains vigilant in defending the territorial integrity of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas by enforcing the strategic plans set forth by Commander Defence Force.

Bahamas Press knows many of the migrant vessels are loaded with drugs and illegal weapons. The illegals are only catching a ride to cover the real drug smuggling operation.

