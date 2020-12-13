SOMEONE PLACED A BABY IN THE CHURCH YARD. – Report on the Discovery of an Unaccompanied Infant

NASSAU| Sometime around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, 12 December 2020 a baby boy, who appeared to be approximately four days old was found in an abandoned house at the rear of the Church of the Nazarene on East Street.

The child is said to be resting comfortably in the Children’s Ward at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

We wish to advise that this incident may not be connected to the COVID-19 pandemic because similar incidents have happened before.

Pregnant women, their relatives or friends are advised that there is assistance available through the Department of Social Services Hotlines, 322-2763 or 422-2763. This service is provided free of charge.

The Department of Social Services along with its partners at the Royal Bahamas Police Force requests the assistance of the public in locating the infant’s mother, so as to ensure that she receives the requisite medical care.