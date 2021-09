Police on Bay Street making sure shops stay closed!

Dear BP,

There is something seriously wrong with anyone in this Government, who thinks that there is nothing wrong with this!

Three cruise ships in the harbour and shops are NOT allowed to open! Police parked up just to make sure shops DON’T open and those that try get shut down!

These shop owners have been through hell! They have obligations to meet! Employees have obligations to meet and families to feed! Shame on those that think this is ok !

Disgraceful!

Signed,

Alexandra Papageorge Galantis