Aaron Mostofsky

Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge who wore fur pelts at Capitol riot is arrested on federal charges by FBI.

FBI agents arrested Aaron Mostofsky in New York on Tuesday morning nearly a week after he was pictured wearing fur pelts during the Capitol riot.

Mostofsky is the son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky

A photo of the younger Mostofsky shows him walking down stairs outside the Senate Chamber dressed in fur pelts and a bullet proof vest.