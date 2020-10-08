South Beach Post Office Closed as a result of COVID positive case and potential community spread!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting as we visited the community of South Beach community yesterday – to witness the COVID19 patients sitting outside in the yard – that we noticed another government office has closed.

South Beach Post Office was shut tight. The department only opens three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Fridays). But on Wednesday, the office was closed.

BP understands someone in the post office has tested positive at the facility and thus the quiet closure of the office.

We wonder when will the public get to know this and we wonder when will the building reopen? Will it reopen this Friday?

BP will be watching!

Meanwhile, we want you to know a sanitization company with a relative approving cleaning in the Office of the PM, had issued the government an invoice for deep cleaning as high as almost one million dollars. But after BP’s story and report that bill has been reduced to under $15,000.

Why is the relative inside the OPM be signing off the sanitization contracts in the PM Office for her close relative? WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!