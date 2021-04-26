South Bimini Power Restored!

Executive Chairman of Bahamas Power and Light Patrick Rollins and CEO Whitney Heastie. (Photo by Torrell Glinton)

NASSAU, NP – Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) wishes to advise its customers in Bimini regarding the outage that affected some customers in parts of South Bimini from Wednesday, April 21, 2021 through Saturday, April 24,2021. On Wednesday, one of the cables bringing supply from North Bimini to South Bimini failed. Our team on the island responded immediately and attempted to pinpoint and correct the issue impacting the cable.

On Thursday, April 22, after it became apparent that additional technical assistance was needed, our local technician transferred all affected residential consumers to the remaining healthy feeds and restored their supply. At this point, only a few customers were remained offline as these customers required supply from all the cables. Our technician from New Providence traveled to Bimini on

Friday April 23, and set about testing the damaged cable and locating the problem. The cable fault was located and repaired on Saturday, April 24, and the remaining few customers returned

to service.

We appreciate the frustration of those customers that were impacted by the outage, and wish to assure everyone that all possible steps were being taken as the situation unfolded. As of Saturday evening all customers on South Bimini were restored. If there are any persons experiencing additional problems with their supply, they are invited to contact us as soon as possible. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience.

Thank you.

