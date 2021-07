North Eleuthera| Bahamas Press is learning the Spanish Wells Administrator Lynton Pinder tested positive for Covid19 on the 20th July. Today and is back to work a week later.

But, all persons who was in contact with him is still required to be in quarantine until after the holiday.

What is the nursing staff in North Eleuthera doing? Is Pinder above the law? Trust me we know know what the FNM is doing. AND WE WILL BE WATCHING!!!!

We report yinner decide!