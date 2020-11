Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis [Left] and Speaker Hon. Halson D. Moultrie

Speaker Halson Moultrie has called Minnis a “Demi-god” and told the press he is willing to risk it all to fight against the Minnis Government!

Moultrie was dropped like a hot potato by the FNM as a candidate in the upcoming General Elections.

Now you are seeing and witnessing the response. Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad!