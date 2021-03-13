Sports has lost Marvin Hagler and Murray Walker on Saturday…

FORMER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMP MARVELOUS MARVIN HAGLER DEAD AT 66 …Had Breathing Trouble – did he take the vaccine?

FORMER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMP MARVELOUS MARVIN HAGLER DEAD AT 66

4:28 PM PT — One of Hagler’s sons, James, tells TMZ his father was taken to a hospital in New Hampshire earlier on Saturday after experiencing trouble breathing and chest pains at home.

We’re told about four hours later, the family was notified he’d passed away. A cause of death is still unknown at this point … it’s also unclear if Hagler’s death is COVID related.

Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One, dies at 97

Murray Walker

(Reuters) – Murray Walker, the infectiously excitable television commentator who became the voice of Formula One for generations around the English-speaking world, died on Saturday at the age of 97.