Sports Minister and BAAAs President ABANDONS Bahamian Athletes in Tokyo Japan at the Olympics…

Politics over the athletes AGAIN! THE BIGGEST TRACK EVENT IN THE WORLD ABANDONED BY THE MINNIS GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES…

NASSAU| History was made at the Olympics when the Minister of Youths Sports and Culture Iram Lewis and the President of the BAAAs Drumeco Archer failed to show up in support of the Team Bahamas.

The NO SHOW of both men proves that the Minnis Government has lost its love for Sports in the country and we believe abandoned its passion for Bahamians altogether! They must GO!

Rupert Gardiner

The silence of their absence is getting loud today and we at BP want to know why is Sports Minister Iram Lewis nor BAAAs President Drumeco Archer are not attending the games which is the greatest sporting event! Could it be that they placed politics over SPORTS AND BAHAMIANS ONCE AGAIN?! This is a disgrace and we await to hear a response on this!

We leave that right here and await an answer! Who will explain this? Are they both preparing for the Early Snap General Election? Both are candidates after all.

Meanwhile Bahamas Press is learning Rupert Gardiner – Athletics Coach for the games – has been suspended by the Bahamas Olympic Committee, stripped of his credentials and placed on a flight back to the Bahamas. He will arrive in the capital soon. What gone down is still not known to BP.

It ain’t long Nah PEOPLE!

We report yinner decide!