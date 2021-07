Mr. Roscow A.L Davies

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Mr. Roscow A.L Davies this afternoon.

A devote Anglican Mr Davies served as the treasurer of St. George’s Anglican Church in his retirement. He was also a former Assistant General Manager at BTC.

Today we offer our prayers to his wife of 60 years Mrs Davis and three sons including Anglican Priest and Police Chaplain Fr. Stephen Davies.

May he rest in peace.