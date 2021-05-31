St. Matthew’s to get Canon Basil Tynes as new Rector on Sept. 1st – St. Barnabas set to protest the decision…

Canon Basil Tynes

NASSAU| BAHAMAS PRESS is learning the rector of St Barnabas Anglican Church is set to become the new Priest-in-Charge at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church (the Cathedral in the EAST).

Canon Tynes will be installed in his new post on September 1st, 2021. He will replace rector Canon Crosley Walkine who will move into retirement.

Parishioners of St. Barnabas are hot over the decision to move Canon Tynes, who has served in the St. Barnabas parish since 2000 (21 years), and will retire in just a few years from now.

BP will be watching this development closely and all we will be doing is going down in deep prayers on this one.

We ga report and let yinner decide!