Stabbing Victim ‘Was A Leader And A Positive Person’ who was a student at The University of the Bahamas…

NASSAU| AN argument is believed to have led to a stabbing that left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the victim’s cousin.

This homicide was one of three separate killings that occurred on Sunday.

According to police, the latest incident took place shortly before 11pm. Officers received reports of a stabbing incident that occurred at the intersection of Cordeaux Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

“The victim was transported to the hospital via a private vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have taken an adult male into custody who is assisting with investigation into this matter,” police said.

The deceased was identified as Orsman Augustine by his cousin Javon Joseph.

Mr Joseph said he found out about his relative’s death through his sister. Ge became the country’s 87th homicide victim for the year and the third bloody murder on Sunday (The Holy Day of the Week).

Minster of Education Glenys Hanna Martin wrote: “…2 nights ago a promising young man – a UB student – was killed. This tragedy has deeply wounded the Englerston community. We must stop the seemingly endless and senseless violence in this Bahamas. These are our sons and daughters. We are better than this. Condolences to the family of Orsman Augustine and to the families of the young men who have lost their lives to violence over the last several hours.”