Staff at Resort World Bimini walked off the job!

Bimini World Resorts

Bimini| Around 10pm Sunday evening workers at Resort World Bimini Casino all walked off the job complaining about the serious mistreatment by two senior managers.

BP understand words and guests had to endure the suffering of heat inside the casino operations since April with no aircondition.

Additionally, several staffers are experiencing the worst form of treatment from several managers.

BP is warning the resort that workers in the Bahamas have rights too. Do right with the workers. Fix the AC and stop mistreating the staff!

We report yinner decide!