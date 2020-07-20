Staff at World Resorts Bimini to return to Grand Bahama this Wednesday…

Bimini World Resorts

BIMINI| Breaking news coming out of Bimini right now confirms World Resorts Bimini issued notices to many Grand Bahamian employees who lived on the property at the resort.

Staff from all departments across the property including some from the Casio department have all been served letters that they are being laid off for the next three months.

We are being told the majority of those getting notice reside in the dorms on the property and will be transported back to Grand Bahama via the Baleria on Wednesday.

The remaining staff is mostly Biminites who reside in their own homes on the island.

Meanwhile, we can report some three residents from the resort took COVID19 tests today and those results are pending.

BP is following these breaking developments.

We report yinner decide!