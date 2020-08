BAIC Building

NASSAU| Staff at BAIC have all walked off the job today in protest of the junior prison officer placed in a leadership position in the person of Rocky Nesbitt.

Just a few months ago, he was placed in-charge of BAIC and has reported to the Corporation with “Prison Piss Pan” management skills.

Staff says they are fed up with the dumbness of the administration and have all walked off the job.

