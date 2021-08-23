State Funeral Announced for The Most Honourable Arthur Dion Hanna

A period of mourning will commence at sunrise on Tuesday, 24th August until sunset on Thursday, 26th August, 2021. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout The Bahamas.

STATEMENT| The Cabinet Office announces today that a State Funeral will be held for the late The Most Honourable Arthur Dion Hanna, O.N., former Governor-General, Deputy Prime Minister, Cabinet Minister and Parliamentarian, on Thursday, 26th August, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Interment will follow in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Shirley and Church Streets.

Further, the body will lie-in-state in the foyer of the House of Assembly, Parliament Square, from 9:00am on Tuesday, 24th August, until the body departs for the church on Thursday, 26th August, 2021.

Viewing for the general public will be from 1:00p.m to 5:00pm on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, 25th August, 2021, from 9:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A period of mourning will commence at sunrise on Tuesday, 24th August until sunset on Thursday, 26th August, 2021. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout The Bahamas.

The funeral service at Christ Church Cathedral will be by invitation only, and in accordance with the Emergency Powers (Covid-19 Pandemic) Orders, 2020, and The Bahamas Christian Council’s social distancing protocols, as it relates to church services and seating capacity.

Persons invited to the service are asked to be seated by 10:45 a.m.