STATEMENT BY OPPOSITION LEADER DAVIS REGARDING ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION AGAINST ADRIAN GIBSON

WSC Board of Directors – WHAT DID THEY KNOW – AND WHEN DID THEY KNOW IT?

By Philip Brave Davis Q.C

STATEMENT|Media reports about the actions of Adrian Gibson, Chairman of the Water & Sewerage Corporation, in awarding substantial contracts to his fiancee, are deeply concerning. On the basic facts, there is evidence of breaches of the Bribery & Corruption Act, and of malfeasance by a public officer.

There is a clear pattern here of members of this government, including Ministers and the Prime Minister himself, over many years, systematically awarding themselves substantial contracts. This is illegal.

The Attorney-General and the Commissioner of Police must both uphold their statutory duties and instruct the Anti-Corruption Unit at the Royal Bahamas Police Force to launch an investigation IMMEDIATELY. This unit exists specifically to investigate charges such as these.

These are extremely serious allegations which is why the penalties include fines and imprisonment.

Mr. Gibson’s actions which have been revealed to date, show that Mr. Gibson is not fit to hold public office. If the Prime Minister thinks that this scandal will go away, and continues to support Gibson’s reelection, there is no clearer indication of the character of the team the Prime Minister chooses to surround himself with, which makes him equally unfit for office.

