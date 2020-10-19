Statement by the Hon. Philip Brave Davis, Opposition spokesman on public utilities

Charges against the executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation

I refer to a press statement purportedly released by the managerial union of the Water and Sewerage Corporation. The statement which has gone viral as it made the rounds on social media is particularly damning to the executive chairman.

Mr. Gibson is accused of malfeasance, abuse of power, misuse of the corporation’s property and resources and violating the rights of employees of the corporation.

This is not the first time that unions at that Corporation have called into question the conduct of the executive Chairman, Adrian Gibson. The silence of the Prime Minister in the face of these complaints have led many to conclude that the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Committee condone Mr. Gibson’s official conduct.

In light of these damning charges and serious accusations, the PLP calls for a forensic audit into the conduct of the executive Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, Adrian Gibson, as it relates to his fiduciary stewardship and fidelity of the corporation’s property, assets and resources.

A forensic audit provides the public with the opportunity to see and analyze an impartial review and assessment of Mr. Gibson’s stewardship over the property, assets and resources of the corporation for instances of irregularities and to allow for an objective comparison between Mr. Gibson’s official conduct and stewardship against standard policies and approved practices at the corporation.

What is clear to all and sundry is that the Prime Minister can no longer remain silent in the face of these accusations and complaints. He must act quickly to bring clarity and perspective to these myriad of accusations that are threatening to destabilize the corporation.

The bargaining units for the junior and senior staff members are at odds with and up in arms against the government’s appointed political head at the corporation. This is a toxic and unsustainable situation. The optics are terrible Mr Prime Minister.

End