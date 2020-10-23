Statement From the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party On Predicted Weekend Weather Conditions

File photos

Notice To All PLP Branch Executives

All Residents

The Leader of the PLP, Philip Davis has asked me to draw your attention to a notice from the Weather Office in Nassau which advises that there may be significant rain over this weekend.

It is important to note that this weather warning applies to the central and nothern Bahamas.

The Weather Office in Nassau says that this will likely affect low lying areas of the country like the Pinewood Gardens area of the island of New Providence.

Given that we are in a lockdown weekend, this may pose logistical problems for many to be able to secure furniture and belongings. We ask all of our leaders to draw the attention of their various communities to the notice and take what precautions they can.

The Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party Philip Davis has spoken to the Prime Minister, the Competent Authority, advising of these concerns.

The party believes that the police ought to be appropriately advised of possible exigencies arising out of this matter this weekend which may require the forbearance of the police.

